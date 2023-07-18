Cloud network management software provider Auvik announced the launch of Auvik SaaS Management, a new software-as-a-service tool that the company says can help enterprises identify and mitigate previously undetected security and cost impacts of SaaS sprawl,SiliconANGLE reports.
According to Auvik, SaaS sprawl is a phenomenon commonly experienced by enterprises that have adopted a significant number of subscription-based software, which are often deployed independently by business units without being reported. These actions accumulate what is known as shadow IT which creates compliance risks and wasted spending on unnecessary licenses.
Auvik SaaS Management allows company IT teams to visualize their organizations overall use of SaaS products and provides them with tools to secure and manage these apps. These include centralized governance tools and critical event reporting capabilities to enable teams to detect and address SaaS-related cyber risks and vulnerabilities. It also features discovery tools for creating an inventory of an individual clients SaaS app, letting teams find and eliminate unused subscriptions.
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation has declared that Istio, an open-source service mesh that was originally created by Google and IBM, is now a top-level project at the organization beside Kubernetes and other cloud-native technologies, Cloud Native Now reports.
Cisco announced that the latest version of its Secure Network Analytics software has significantly increased the tools scale and performance, enabling processing speeds of 3 million flows per second, according to Network World.