Savvy, a startup that offers cybersecurity solutions for SaaS applications, has raised $30 million in a funding round as it launched out of stealth, reports TechCrunch.
The startups offering helps enterprises mitigate vulnerabilitiesthat stem from uncontrolled use of numerous SaaS apps, focusing on addressing user-initiated security incidents. For example, when the platform detects through its browser extension that a user is preparing to perform an insecure action such as inputting sensitive data to ChatGPT, it sends a pop-up that alerts the employee to its risks.
Enterprise security teams, meanwhile, can perform back-end security measures such as creating automated playbooks with triggers for specific user actions. This can be expanded to perform metrics observation over time and employee risk profiling.
The goal of Savvy is to help users improve cyber hygiene without derailing their productivity. If users can circumvent security to complete work just a bit quicker, they often will, according to Savvy co-founder Guy Guzner.
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation has declared that Istio, an open-source service mesh that was originally created by Google and IBM, is now a top-level project at the organization beside Kubernetes and other cloud-native technologies, Cloud Native Now reports.
Cisco announced that the latest version of its Secure Network Analytics software has significantly increased the tools scale and performance, enabling processing speeds of 3 million flows per second, according to Network World.
Cloud network management software provider Auvik announced the launch of Auvik SaaS Management, a new software-as-a-service tool that the company says can help enterprises identify and mitigate previously undetected security and cost impacts of SaaS sprawl,SiliconANGLE reports.