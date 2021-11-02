Sonrai Security raises $50 million in funding

A series C funding round generated $50 million for cloud cybersecurity provider Sonrai Security, which CEO Brendan Hannigan said would be spent on research and development, international marketing and sales, according to VentureBeat
.
The New York-based company’s offering promises a way to detect and prevent cloud-based attacks using an identity graph that monitors the relationships between entities such as admins, roles and containers, as well as data within clouds and third-party data stores. Sonrai’s platform also enables automated workflow, remediation and prevention, and performs data access rights monitoring in real-time.
Sonrai says it is aware of the security risks posed by improper configurations of cloud interdependencies, such as excessive access pathways to data and over-permissioned identities. Sonrai’s own research uncovered 17,000 unique permissions settings in Google Cloud Platform
, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and other platforms, with the number of permissions increasing by 20 each day. According to Hannigan, the cloud’s adoption and ensuing growth in security risks was accelerated by the pandemic.
“The distributed workforce also led to [an] exponential growth of identities with access to cloud data, making Sonrai’s solution even more relevant and critical than it had been,” Hannigan said.