SiliconANGLE reports that Metomic, a startup that provides a next-generation data security platform, has received $20 million in new funding. The company says it plans to use the new funds for further research and development and to pursue expansion into the U.S. market. Metomic's offering allows users to formulate no-code workflows to automatically implement data security policies across their software-as-a-service applications. It includes a notification system that informs employees in real time whenever they have mistakenly uploaded sensitive data into the wrong environment and enables security teams to monitor all data, including where it is stored and who has access to it. It also allows users to integrate third-party SaaS applications including Slack, Google Apps, Zendesk, and Jira, enabling connections with their data layers to provide visibility and control over data used there. By triaging critical risks and putting remediation in the hands of employees, we give security teams the most effective, scalable and modern way to protect their most vulnerable data, without getting in the way of high-value work, according to Metomic co-founder and CEO Rich Vibert.