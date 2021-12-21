Sysdig announces raising of $350 million

Sysdig, a container and cloud security solution provider, said a recent series G funding round has raised $350 million for the company, bringing its valuation to $2.5 billion, VentureBeat
reports.
Sysdig CEO Suresh Vasudevan says the company’s security platform, which provides cloud-native security
, detection and response as well as configuration and permissions management capabilities for application developers, has helped the firm increase its customer base by 75% in 2021.
The security platform also provides deeper visibility into customer environments than other solutions, including the ability to detect threats in real-time, and allows users to sort found vulnerabilities by priority to be able to manage them better, according to Vasudevan.
Sysdig’s solution addresses an emerging focus among enterprises, of securing applications during the DevOps process, which was highlighted by the recently discovered Apache Log4j vulnerability.
The company plans to spend the newly gained funds in hiring more staff next year and envisions increasing sales capacity threefold, targeting Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East, Vasudevan said.