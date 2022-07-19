Nessus Expert, a service that manages cloud configurations and external assets, has been added to Tenable Inc.'s line of vulnerability assessment products, SiliconANGLE reports. The service will provide expanded cloud-native environment visibility and extended external capabilities to security practitioners and consultants, as well as penetration testers. Featured with infrastructure-as-code security analysis and external attack surface discovery, Nessus Expert enables users to evaluate IaC vulnerabilities and understand external attack surfaces. It also uses up to 500 pre-built policies to provide continuous deployment and continuous integration or CI/CD processes to make sure that deployments are secure and done with less effort. "We've enhanced capabilities to address cloud instances that are constantly updating and connecting to various sources. Nessus Expert delivers modern vulnerability assessment capabilities that cover everything from internal and external assets to code and cloud configurations before anything is ever deployed. This is a game-changer for both assessing DevSecOps and infrastructure security," according to a statement issued by Tenable Chief Technology Officer Glen Pendley.