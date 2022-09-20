The latest upgrade to the Cisco SD-WAN software adds new security features, including the ability to encrypt traffic end-to-end, Network World reports. Cisco partnered with Megaport and other middle-mile providers to achieve traffic encryption support, ensuring secure connections whether they are traveling on public or private networks. With the update, Cisco SD-WAN will now be able to generate multiple regions inside the overlay networks, with the vManage service in charge of handling inter-regional traffic. In addition, Ciscos vManage and Identity Services Engine have now been integrated, allowing users to establishZero Trust Network Access policies based on usernames and user-group names. Finally, Cisco has introduced the Cisco Catalyst Wireless Gateway, a Wi-Fi 6-enabled platform with LTE failover that can be managed via the Cisco SD-WAN dashboard. The idea for this platform is that the end user could have it in their home office or use it wherever they are traveling. They can plug in, and get connected to the SD-WAN fabric, and be subject to the same policies and security of the enterprise SD-WAN, saidJP Shukla, director of product management at Ciscos Enterprise Cloud & SD-WAN group.