Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly told U.S. governors at a National Governors Association meeting that they should prioritize transitioning from legacy technologies to cloud services to improve their states’ cybersecurity resilience, according to StateScoop . Easterly also urged governors to implement multi-factor authentication to curb cyberattack risk, while expressing the willingness of CISA to help the NGA promote the importance of MFA in a public service advisory campaign. Cybersecurity awareness among governors, as well as their ability to communicate such information to their constituents, is also valuable in maintaining and bolstering state cybersecurity, according to Easterly. Easterly also emphasized governors' responsibility of ensuring cyber resiliency and hygiene among enterprises. “A lot of folks are not cybersecurity or IT savvy at the end of the day. Leaders have to understand this is not the purview of the IT guy or girl anymore. This is a leadership responsibility. Communicate in ways everyone can understand,“ said Easterly.