Wiz secures $250M in funding round for cloud platform

A Series C funding round has pulled in $250 million for cloud security firm Wiz, bringing the total of raised funds to $600 million and its valuation to $6 billion, according to SecurityWeek
.
Wiz, which was founded in January 2020, has created a platform for cloud configuration and workload scanning, cloud architecture assessments and critical risk identification, which is already being used by Slack, Salesforce, DocuSign
, Fox and Blackstone. Various security vulnerabilities, including the OMIGOD flaws targeted at Azure customers and the ChaosDB bug in Cosmos DB, as well as a novel DNS attack allowing nation-state espionage have also been identified by Wiz.
“[Wiz] gives companies nearly instant coverage of their entire multi-cloud environment, and correlates risks to separate signal from noise. We don’t just identify risks – we prioritize them and find attack vectors no other technology can. But we don’t stop there. We also have a dedicated team of security researchers (ethical hackers) whose sole job is to find new attack surfaces in the cloud that put our customers at risk,“ said Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport.