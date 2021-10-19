Cloud Security

Wiz secures $250M in funding round for cloud platform

October 19, 2021
A Series C funding round has pulled in $250 million for cloud security firm Wiz, bringing the total of raised funds to $600 million and its valuation to $6 billion, according to SecurityWeek. Wiz, which was founded in January 2020, has created a platform for cloud configuration and workload scanning, cloud architecture assessments and critical risk identification, which is already being used by Slack, Salesforce, DocuSign, Fox and Blackstone. Various security vulnerabilities, including the OMIGOD flaws targeted at Azure customers and the ChaosDB bug in Cosmos DB, as well as a novel DNS attack allowing nation-state espionage have also been identified by Wiz. “[Wiz] gives companies nearly instant coverage of their entire multi-cloud environment, and correlates risks to separate signal from noise. We don’t just identify risks – we prioritize them and find attack vectors no other technology can. But we don’t stop there. We also have a dedicated team of security researchers (ethical hackers) whose sole job is to find new attack surfaces in the cloud that put our customers at risk,“ said Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport.

Related

Related Events

prestitial ad