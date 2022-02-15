Aviatrix introduces security analytics to bolster ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard

SDxCentral reports that multi-cloud networking solutions provider Aviatrix has upgraded its ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard platform by adding the new Network Behavior Analytics security analytics function.
Aviatrix Vice President of Product Marketing Bryan Ashley said the new capability creates a baseline for an organization's typical network traffic, leveraging the platform's wide visibility to do so, and enabling the platform to perform automated anomaly detection and notification while limiting the frequency of false alarms.
"What we don't want to do is contribute to alert fatigue. That's a really big problem in the industry right now," Ashley said.
When the service detects a suspicious traffic pattern on the network, such as data exfiltration, which ransomware actors typically perform, it automatically notifies security and network teams of a possible attack.
The service stops at alerting, with Ashley noting that remediation is not yet part of the platform's scope, but Aviatrix appears to be on track to expand its security stack to strengthen its users' multi-cloud security capabilities.