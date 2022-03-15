Cloud Security Alliance launches resource program on zero trust security

The nonprofit group Cloud Security Alliance announced that it is launching a new initiative called the Zero Trust Advancement Center, which will serve as a hub for research and education centered on zero trust security, according to VentureBeat
.
The Zero Trust Advancement Center, which will be backed by vendors CrowdStrike, Okta and Zscaler, will spend its first 18 months advancing public knowledge about zero trust
through research whitepapers, a webinar series, zero trust architecture and strategy courses and a Zero Trust Summit scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The center also plans to conduct a survey titled "CISO Perspectives and Progress in Deploying Zero Trust," the results of which are slated for release in June at the RSA Conference, and introduce the Certificate of Zero Trust Knowledge, a new professional credential.
The initiative stems from feedback from the Cloud Security Alliance's community revealing that there is plenty of confusion regarding zero trust and a shortage of quality education on the topic, Cloud Security Alliance CEO Jim Reavis said in a news release.