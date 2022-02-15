Cloudflare announces purchase of Vectrix to bolster zero trust platform

Cloud access security broker startup Vectrix has been acquired by Cloudflare for undisclosed terms, CRN
reports.
Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince says the acquisition will bolster the company's zero-trust security platform
by giving users visibility and control over data-in motion and data-at-rest. With its integration into Cloudflare's network, which is expected to begin later in the year, Vectrix will extend security to data stored in clients' SaaS applications.
"By combining Vectrix's API first approach with the scale of Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform we're able to give customers an easy and simple way to control how data from those applications is shared," said Vectrix co-founder Corey Mahan.
Vectrix's integration into the Cloudflare Zero Trust platform will enable services including zero trust network access, browser isolation and secure web gateway to be controlled from one platform and allow users to identify all SaaS applications being used, block unapproved apps and ensure data security in sanctioned apps.
Additionally, the integration of Vectrix and zero trust network access will ensure that SaaS access will only be granted to users who comply with an organization's device policies, and with brower isolation, Vectrix will block the copy-pasting or printing of data as well as the editing of data for public sharing within the SaaS app.