Code-free workflow provider Blink raises $20 million

Code-free workflow provider Blink said it raised $20 million in a series A funding round, putting its funding at $26 million including pre-seed and seed funding received, TechCrunch
reports.
Blink seeks to provide a workflow automation platform that eases both developer operations and security operations activities in a cloud infrastructure, solving an issue the company's co-founders noticed during their many years in security and automation.
"We realized that most of the DevOps
teams, the infrastructure teams and developers were telling us that they were spending 30 to 50% of their time doing security-related stuff," said Blink co-founder and CEO Gil Barak.
As IT and security teams increasingly embraced collaboration as enterprises moved to the cloud, Blink's platform offered a way to automate various activities without using code, from deploying an Amazon S3 bucket to performing an incident response or addressing a security breach.
"It is not just making sure it's up and running. It's also making sure it's secure and making sure the costs are right, and so we realized that it's essentially the same solution, having the same teams addressing multiple use cases," Barak said.