F5 launches SaaS security platform with WAAP

F5 has rolled out the new Distributed Cloud platform, scheduled to launch globally on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace at the end of February and which combines security, edge computing and multi-cloud networking functions as well as integrates with the vendor's first new service, F5 Distributed Cloud web application and application programming interface protection, according to SDxCentral
.
Mark Weiner, vice president of product marketing at F5, says the Distributed Cloud platform leverages the company's API, distributed denial-of-service, web application firewall and bot protection services that the company was able to assemble through recent acquisitions over the past two years, including that of Threat Stack, Volterra, DevOps and Shape Security.
Together, these functions address the widened attack surface created as organizations increasingly distribute their applications across multiple public clouds, edge locations and data centers.
Meanwhile, F5's new WAAP service combines the company's bot defense, API security and WAF capabilities and marks its entry into the emerging market, which counts Akamai, Cloudflare, Amazon and Google among its major players.