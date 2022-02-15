Google Cloud wins deal with DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit to support zero trust effort

The Defense Innovation Unit of the U.S. Department of Defense has selected the container-based Secure Cloud Management solution by Google Cloud as its zero-trust security platform, according to Nextgov
.
Developed by Google Cloud
and Palo Alto Networks, Secure Cloud Management provides secure access to hybrid cloud and multi-cloud applications while also enabling management and continuous monitoring of either environment. It applies zero-trust principles and is in alignment with the Biden administration's policies on implementing this strategy.
SCM's selection follows a stringent review by the Defense Innovation Unit of multiple commercial provider candidates as well as a third-party evaluation based on the Defense Information Systems Agency's recommendations.
Cloud service companies seeking a Pentagon contract are required to satisfy specific security requirements based on the sensitivity of the data to be hosted, with data categorized as impact level six or IL6 encompassing classified national security information.
"Google Cloud is FedRAMP High certified, has an IL2 PA globally, recently received an IL4 PA and is working with DISA for IL5 and IL6," a Google representative said.