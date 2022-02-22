New Tigera platform seeks cloud attack surface mitigation

Tigera has unveiled Calico Cloud, a Calico Open Source-based cloud-native application protection platform that seeks to curb cloud attack surfaces in organizations through zero trust
while detecting security threats in hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environments through machine learning, VentureBeat
reports.
The launch of Calico Cloud comes amid increased cloud adoption brought by remote working accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tigera President and CEO Ratan Tiperneni said that while all security firms have become CNAPP-centric, challenges in cloud-native app security remain. Security teams have also been experiencing increased pressure in exposure risk mitigation even as CNAPPs have improved in identifying zero-day flaws and other vulnerabilities, according to Tiperneni.
"The Tigera CNAPP, Calico Cloud, takes an active approach to security by bringing zero-trust principles to reduce the application's attack surface, harnessing machine learning to combat runtime security risks from known and zero-day threats, enabling continuous compliance, prioritizing and mitigating risks from vulnerabilities and attacks through security policy changes," said Tiperneni.