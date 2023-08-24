Major ransomware attacks have impacted Danish cloud hosting companies CloudNordic and AzeroCloud, both of which have the same parent firm, on Aug. 18, resulting in the total loss of most customers' data and a complete system shutdown, according to BleepingComputer. Attackers have infiltrated certain network-linked CloudNordic and AzeroCloud servers during a migration to another data center, enabling the compromise of critical administrative systems and entire data storage silos and backup systems, which was then followed by total server disk encryption. Despite efforts of its IT team to restore systems, further data recovery has been made impossible by the attack, said CloudNordic, which emphasized that it would not pay any ransom demanded by its attackers. No evidence has suggested any data breach but hundreds of Danish firms have already been reported by Danish media to have lost all cloud-stored data, including emails, documents, and websites. Such an attack comes after the Play ransomware operation impacted Rackspace's Microsoft Exchange services earlier this year.