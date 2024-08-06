Cloud Security, Data Security, AI/ML, Threat Hunting

Cohesity Data Cloud receives enhancements

Share
Six cloud security tips

(Adobe Stock)

Data management solutions firm Cohesity has announced that its Cohesity Data Cloud data security management platform has been upgraded with features to improve generative AI detection and recovery, according to SiliconAngle.

The new features enable rapid threat detection, investigation, and resolution, helping organizations restore operations more quickly, according to the company. The platform's continuing enhancement aims to address the challenges posed to enterprises by limited cybersecurity expertise and constrained IT budgets through a comprehensive, AI-powered tool for data security, management, and recovery. Other key additions include enhanced threat detection, a new AI-powered cyber recovery assistant tool, and a clean-room design environment. The cyber recovery assistant streamlines incident response by suggesting appropriate responses to incidents, starting with alerting users to anomalous behaviors before proceeding to submit directions for investigation and remediation. The clean-room design isolates breaches within minutes, greatly aiding security operations teams and minimizing secondary attack risks. The threat-hunting feature and rapid system snapshots deliver a real-time understanding of adversary techniques to ensure that threats are resolved swiftly.

Related

Malicious domains blocked by AWS neural network system

With 3.5 billion nodes and 48 billion edges, Mithra not only enables scoring of domain names but also advanced prediction of malicious domains up to months before their appearance in third-party threat intelligence feeds, according to AWS Chief Information Security Officer CJ Moses.

Another outage hits Microsoft Azure

While North America and Latin America were noted by Microsoft to be most severely impacted by the outage, which was attributed to a "configuration change," UK customers also reported experiencing Azure service errors.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.