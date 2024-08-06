Cohesity Data Cloud receives enhancements

Data management solutions firm Cohesity has announced that its Cohesity Data Cloud data security management platform has been upgraded with features to improve generative AI detection and recovery, according to SiliconAngle.

The new features enable rapid threat detection, investigation, and resolution, helping organizations restore operations more quickly, according to the company. The platform's continuing enhancement aims to address the challenges posed to enterprises by limited cybersecurity expertise and constrained IT budgets through a comprehensive, AI-powered tool for data security, management, and recovery. Other key additions include enhanced threat detection, a new AI-powered cyber recovery assistant tool, and a clean-room design environment. The cyber recovery assistant streamlines incident response by suggesting appropriate responses to incidents, starting with alerting users to anomalous behaviors before proceeding to submit directions for investigation and remediation. The clean-room design isolates breaches within minutes, greatly aiding security operations teams and minimizing secondary attack risks. The threat-hunting feature and rapid system snapshots deliver a real-time understanding of adversary techniques to ensure that threats are resolved swiftly.