Commvault expands partnerships for enhanced data protection

Commvault said it has expanded its cyber resilience and data protection capabilities through new integrations with major security partners including Acante, Dasera, Google Cloud, Splunk, and Wiz, according to Fintech Global.

Through the new collaborations, the company aims to enhance its ability to help customers strengthen their defenses across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. The integrations offer comprehensive solutions to identify potential threats, locate sensitive data, and accelerate recovery after cyberattacks. The integrations also help customers bolster their confidence in their ability to protect their data by giving them freedom to pick their preferred security, data protection, and cyber recovery solutions.

A recent GigaOm study commissioned by Commvault underlines the importance of these enhancements in the current landscape, finding that only 13% of organizations are fully prepared to defend themselves against and recover from cyberattacks, while only 54% have complete confidence in their recovery capabilities. "It takes a village to fight today’s cyber threats, and through these integrations, we help enable our customers to build a bridge towards true organizational resilience," said Commvault Chief Product Officer Rajiv Kottomtharayil.