The European Commission has adopted the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework that would enable U.S. tech firms to facilitate back-and-forth digital data transfers without violating the laws of the European Union, according to SiliconAngle. Such a framework, which has already been approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce, would establish the new U.S.-based Data Protection Review Court, as well as the enable the Office of Director of National Intelligence's Civil Liberties Protection Office to authorize new protective policies. However, the new framework was noted by Austrian privacy activist and None of Your Business founder Max Schrems to unsuccessfully address data privacy issues found in the 2016 U.S.-EU data sharing deal dubbed "Privacy Shield," which he was able to successfully averted through a lawsuit that claimed its inadequate privacy protections. Like Privacy Shield, the new framework continues to allow intelligence agencies to conduct massive data collection activities, said Schrems. Similar opposition has been expressed by EU Parliament members.