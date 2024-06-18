Continued Cleveland city hall disruption due to ransomware attack

Officials confirmed that a ransomware attack caused the continued closure of operations at Cleveland's city hall since last week, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Additional details regarding the services or data impacted by the intrusion were not provided, but officials noted ongoing efforts to restore affected IT systems alongside the Ohio National Guard's Cyber Reserve Unit and the FBI.

"The nature of the attack is still under investigation while we work to restore and recover our systems. At this time, we cannot disclose anything further. While the threat has been identified and contained, this continues to be a sensitive and ongoing matter," said a Cleveland spokesperson.

Such a development comes amid mounting cyberattacks against U.S. cities and counties, including the Kansas City Police Department and the City of Wichita, which had their data claimed to be exfiltrated by the BlackSuit ransomware operation.