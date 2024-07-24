Malware, Threat Intelligence

Credit card skimmer concealed via swap files

Share
A woman looks in her wallet for credit cards.
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Security Affairs reports that hacked Magento websites are having their swap files exploited by threat actors to facilitate the stealthy and persistent injection of a credit card skimmer.

Further examination of a breached checkout page revealed the inclusion of a suspicious script with base64 variables and hex strings that exfiltrate credit card information, as well as names and addresses via the querySelectorAll function, an analysis from Sucuri revealed. Researchers also discovered the usage of a "swapme" file reference in the script, which contained the malware also present in the bootstrap.php file. "It became evident that the attackers were leveraging a swap file to keep the malware present on the server and evade normal methods of detection," said researchers. Such findings should prompt the implementation of SSH, sFTP, FTP, and CPanel access restrictions, as well as the appropriate configurations for such restrictions. Organizations have also been urged to leverage website firewalls and updated CMS to prevent potential compromise.

Related

Updated malware arsenal leveraged in Chinese Daggerfly attacks

Chinese state-sponsored hacking group Daggerfly, also known as Evasive Panda and Bronze Highland, has leveraged an updated version of the MACMA macOS malware, as well as the new Nightdoor backdoor, also known as Suzafk and NetMM, in attacks against Taiwanese organizations and a China-based U.S. non-governmental organization.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.