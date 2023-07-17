Legislation that would reduce American Rescue Plan allocation to the General Services Administration's Technology Modernization Fund by $290 million has been approved by the Senate Committee on Appropriations, according to FedScoop.
Such a move to cut TMF funding, which Senate Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Head Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said was to accommodate salaries and expenses, was criticized by the federal IT community, with former House Oversight Government Operations Subcommittee Staff Director and Hettinger Strategy Group founder Mike Hettinger noting the TMF's crucial role in zero trust and cybersecurity modernization efforts.
Similar opposition to the funding cut has been expressed by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.
"At a time when the government needs to invest more to combat cybersecurity threats and improve technology systems to better serve the public, this proposed rescission is a step in the wrong direction... Supporting the TMF is a smart investment it saves money, enhances security, and improves delivery of services to taxpayers.," said Carnahan.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has expressed disappointment over a ruling by a federal appellate court suspending its guidance recommending the inclusion of cybersecurity evaluations in public water system audits, saying that the decision undermines the agency's efforts to combat cybersecurity threats, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.