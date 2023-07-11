Officials at the City of Hayward, California, announced that its website and online municipal portals have been shut down following a cyberattack identified on July 9 but assured that the incident has not disrupted its 911, emergency dispatch, firefighter, police, and medical services, reports The Record
No evidence of any data breach of employee or public information has been discovered, according to officials, who noted that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
"If any data breach involving personal data is discovered, we will be in contact with the affected individual or individuals directly. Until further notice, community members and other members of the public should contact and otherwise conduct business with the City by telephone, mail, or in person," said officials.
Such an intrusion comes after the City of Oakland
and San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit were compromised in separate ransomware attacks earlier this year.