The Register reports that major Norwegian recycling and mining corporation TOMRA had some of its systems taken offline following an "extensive cyberattack" that began on July 16.
While the intrusion has impacted supply chain management due to disruptions to internal IT services and certain back office apps, TOMRA noted that operations at its Recycling and Foods divisions have been normal and that the overall effect of the attack on its customer operations has been limited.
"Most of TOMRA's digital services are designed to operate offline for a certain amount of time but may have reduced functionality in the interim. A team is working to establish temporary solutions for all digital systems to support keeping customer solutions operational over time," said TOMRA.
Organizations with a role in critical infrastructure remain an attractive target for cybercriminals, who seek to not only significantly disrupt businesses but also global supply chains, according to Claroty Chief Revenue Officer Simon Chassar.
"As more cyber-physical systems, such as ICS and IoTs, are connected to networks, the risk will only increase as businesses expose themselves to new cyber threats and vulnerabilities as part of digital transformation evolution," Chassar said.
Google-owned VirusTotal has confirmed the exposure of a database with the names and email addresses of 5,600 customers, including employees at the U.S. Cyber Command, National Security Agency, Department of Justice, and FBI, as well as government agencies in Germany, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and the U.K., reports The Hacker News.