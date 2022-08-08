Numerous cybersecurity experts and industry groups have pushed back against the Environmental Protection Agency's entrustment of state water utility cybersecurity regulation to local sanitation inspectors, reports CyberScoop. While Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger noted the EPA's adequate capabilities to handle water utilities' cybersecurity needs, experts said that cyberattacks against the water sector may not be caught due to the failure of tailoring cybersecurity approaches based on the needs of different utilities. "Many of the water clients we work with have contracting firms that do basic IT services for them split across multiple companies because it's the only way they can afford it. There is not the skill sets to go audit these [utilities] and theres not a large set of cybersecurity skill sets in general, let alone in every single state [sanitation department]. I think itd be impossible to pull this off," said Dragos CEO Rob Lee.