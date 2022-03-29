Cybersecurity unit established in Illinois

The Illinois Cyber Security Commission has been unveiled by Gov. JB Pritzer on Friday as the state seeks to better combat cybersecurity threats, Government Computer News reports
.
With the state Department of Innovation and Technology, Emergency Management Agency, Attorney General, National Guard, and police as its members, the Commission intends to use data from organizations in critical infrastructure sectors
, as well as the IT, communications, and defense industrial base to facilitate the creation of regional critical infrastructure cyber response teams and various training programs.
"This Commission will help create and expand partnerships to foster continual learning and information sharing to ensure the safety and resiliency of our digital infrastructure. It is essential to have this Cyber Security Commission in place with our most trusted partners to ensure statewide cyber safety operations for everyone in the State of Illinois," said state Homeland Security Advisor Alicia Tate-Nadeau.
The launch of a cybersecurity unit in Illinois comes after similar task forces were established in North Carolina, New York, and Utah.