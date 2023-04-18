CyberScoop reports that space systems are being sought by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission to be designated as the 17th critical infrastructure sector in a bid to pressure the adoption of stronger cybersecurity defenses among satellite operators. "Major portions of American space systems are still not designated as critical infrastructure and do not receive the attention or resources such a designation would entail. The majority of todays space systems were developed under the premise that space was a sanctuary from conflict, but this is no longer the case," said the commission. Such critical infrastructure designation is crucial as disruption of the U.S.'s space assets would not only affect the country's national and economic security but also have a global impact, according to former Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection Brian Harrell, who was among the report's consultants. "The technologies and capabilities in the space sector are unique and not replicated in other sectors of the economy, so they should be better protected," said Harrell.