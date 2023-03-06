The U.S. Department of Energy has been moving to advance cybersecurity exchange and training opportunities with other countries that are part of the Partnerships for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation in an effort to better combat cybersecurity and physical threats against energy infrastructure, according to FedScoop. "We intend to move forward with a collective defense approach to cybersecurity, extending collaboration across the government and private sector, and with like-minded partners around the world... We really need to be operating in an environment where were all working together. Because its just too easy for one part of the organization, part of the country, part of the world to put everybody at risk," said Energy Department Chief Information Officer Ann Dunkin. Dunkin noted that the department has already held its Cyber Fire training and education program that included both U.S. government and private sector, as well as international partners as its participants. The Energy Department is also working to align its cyber strategy with the new National Cyber Strategy, Dunkin added.