CyberScoop reports that the White House is poised to release a new cybersecurity strategy aimed at strengthening the U.S. digital infrastructure's defenses through increased industry action. The upcoming document will be the first since the national cyber strategy issued by the Trump administration four years ago. "They're taking a look at how to more forcefully use government power in the cyber arena. The sense is that we've not used the full breadth and scope of U.S. power to address some of the underlying systemic cyber issues," said a source close to the matter. POLITICO initially reported that the draft is being led by the Office of the National Cyber Director with a targeted release by September although another source familiar with the matter noted that the timing of its release will be dependent on when other national security strategies documents would be issued. However, it remains unclear whether the upcoming document will be a shift in the Biden administration's approach to cybersecurity or from those employed by previous administrations.