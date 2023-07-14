The Biden administration has unveiled the initial implementation plan of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which details over 65 initiatives aimed at executing the strategy's five pillars, CyberScoop reports. Among the initiatives poised to be completed this year are the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's coordinated vulnerability disclosure efforts, the State Department's international engagement plan against ransomware attacks, and a labeling program for internet of things devices. Other initiatives described in the plan are updates to the National Cyber Incident Response Plan expected to be completed by CISA by the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, and cybersecurity mandates for critical infrastructure organizations that are expected from the National Security Council, the Office of the National Cyber Director, and sector risk management agencies. "The implementation plan is a living document. The National Cybersecurity strategy is meant to be enduring and is crafted to guide policy across the decisive decade in which we find ourselves. Implementation Plan, on the other hand, will evolve whether in response to changing threat landscapes, or as initiatives are completed and we get follow on actions," said Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden.