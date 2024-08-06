CrowdStrike deflects Delta blame over global IT outage

CyberScoop reports that CrowdStrike has slammed Delta Air Lines' threat of a lawsuit alleging the cybersecurity software firm's negligence in the massive global IT outage that significantly disrupted the airline, stating that its CEO George Kurtz approached Delta hours following the outage only for offers for on-site help to be declined by the airline.

"Delta's public threat of litigation distracts from this work and has contributed to a misleading narrative that CrowdStrike is responsible for Delta's IT decisions and response other than the outage," said CrowdStrike attorney Michael Carlinsky to Delta lawyer David Boies. With Delta experiencing prolonged outages that resulted in significantly more canceled flights than other competitors using CrowdStrike software, it would have to publicly detail why it had much slower systems restoration efforts should it decide to proceed with the lawsuit, according to the letter. Such a letter comes as Delta's efforts to respond to the incident were criticized by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.