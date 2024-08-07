Cryptonator shut down as operator faces money laundering charges

BleepingComputer reports that online cryptocurrency wallet Cryptonator had its domain seized and its operator Roman Boss indicted by U.S. and German law enforcement authorities for involvement in laundering more than $250 million in illicit funds, between 2014 and 2013, some of which are from ransomware attacks.

Most of the funds passing through the service, amounting to $80 million, were from high-risk exchanges, while $54 million were from addresses linked to cyberattacks and cryptocurrency exfiltration activities, according to the U.S. Justice Department's indictment of Boss, who has been accused of knowing the illicit transactions on the platform.

"Tickets also indicate that Cryptonator offers API keys to darknet marketplaces and the like, such as a bullet-proof hosting service, and a shop selling cached credentials for credit card companies," said the complaint. Further analysis of Cryptonator's transactions by TRM Labs revealed associations with previously sanctioned cryptocurrency exchanges and darknet markets, including Bitzlato, Hydra Market, Garantex, and Blender.io, as well as Finiko, Nobitex, and an unnamed terrorist organization.