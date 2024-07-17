Cyber defense center to be established by NATO

Increasing cybersecurity threats following the Russian invasion of Ukraine have prompted NATO member countries to commit to the creation of a new Integrated Cyber Defense Center in Belgium, which seeks to improve network defenses and make the cyberspace an operational domain, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Improved cybersecurity resilience and defense would be achieved by the new center through the combined expertise of industry experts and military staff from allied countries, as well as the utilization of sophisticated tools, noted NATO in a formal communique, which also emphasized continuous improvements to critical undersea infrastructure security and a pledge to strengthen security in regions near Russia. "We will continue to enhance our political dialogue and practical cooperation with the Western Balkans in order to support reforms, regional peace and security, and counter malign influence, including disinformation, hybrid, and cyber threats, posed by both state and non-state actors," said the alliance.