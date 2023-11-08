Cyberattack against Japan Aviation Electronics claimed by ALPHV/BlackCat

Major Japanese aerospace and electronics firm Japan Aviation Electronics had some of its systems infiltrated following a cyberattack on Nov. 2, which has since been claimed by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the extent of the breach and systems restoration efforts are still underway but JAE reassured that there has been no evidence suggesting any data exposure. "We are currently investigating the status of damage and restoring operations, but some systems have been suspended and there have been some delays in sending and receiving e-mails," said JAE, which did not confirm the alleged ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attack. Such an attack follows a string of intrusions impacting major Japanese firms, including watchmakers Seiko and Casio, pharmaceutical company Eisai, and zipper manufacturer YKK. Insurance firms Aflac and Zurich also had millions of Japanese clients' data exposed following a January breach.