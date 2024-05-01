Cyberattack against United Russia claimed by Ukraine

Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, or GUR, has taken responsibility for disrupting the online services of United Russia, the country's ruling party, on April 26, coinciding with Russia's "Victory Dictation" initiative after the party confirmed that its online services had been disrupted by a "massive" distributed denial-of-service attack, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While operations of United Russia's critical digital infrastructure were not impacted, such an intrusion was noted by Rostelecom President and CEO Mikhail Oseevsky to have surpassed the DDoS attack against the ruling party's site during the presidential elections in March that involved 1.5 million fake requests per second.

Such an incident was noted by the GRU to have been followed by an attack against a subsidiary of major Russian telecommunications provider MTS conducted alongside Ukrainian hacking operation BO Team. Internet services across Russia were significantly disrupted by the attack, which involved the destruction of the firm's configuration files and software, according to BO Team.