Cyberattack compromises Agropur data

Major North American dairy cooperative Agropur has confirmed having been impacted by a data breach following the exposure of some of its shared online directories, reports BleepingComputer.

No information regarding the kinds of compromised data and number of individuals hit by the incident was provided amid an ongoing investigation but Agropur, which counts Oka, Island Farms, Lucerne, Natrel, and Sealtest Dairy as its subsidiaries, said that there has been no evidence suggesting misuse of the affected data. Moreover, Agropur maintained that operational continuity was not impacted as the intrusion did not hit its transactional systems.

"After detecting the issue, we immediately launched an investigation and took steps to address the incident, including the implementation of corrective measures to mitigate the impact. To avoid prejudicing the investigation, we will not make further comment at this time," said an Agropur spokesperson.

Additional vigilance to phishing attempts has been advised for Agropur members or account holders amid uncertainties regarding the extent of the breach.