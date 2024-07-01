Identity, Data Security

Cyberattack compromises Agropur data

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Major North American dairy cooperative Agropur has confirmed having been impacted by a data breach following the exposure of some of its shared online directories, reports BleepingComputer.

No information regarding the kinds of compromised data and number of individuals hit by the incident was provided amid an ongoing investigation but Agropur, which counts Oka, Island Farms, Lucerne, Natrel, and Sealtest Dairy as its subsidiaries, said that there has been no evidence suggesting misuse of the affected data. Moreover, Agropur maintained that operational continuity was not impacted as the intrusion did not hit its transactional systems.

"After detecting the issue, we immediately launched an investigation and took steps to address the incident, including the implementation of corrective measures to mitigate the impact. To avoid prejudicing the investigation, we will not make further comment at this time," said an Agropur spokesperson.

Additional vigilance to phishing attempts has been advised for Agropur members or account holders amid uncertainties regarding the extent of the breach.

Related

Lurie Children’s ransomware attack hits almost 800K

Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital had information from 791,784 individuals exposed following a January ransomware attack by the Rhysida ransomware gang, which claimed to earn over $3 million from the sales of stolen data, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Over 6M impacted by Infosys McCamish hack

India-based IT consulting firm Infosys' U.S.-based subsidiary McCamish Systems had data from over 6.078 million individuals compromised following a November ransomware attack claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation that has cost the firm at least $30 million, Security Affairs reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.