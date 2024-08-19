Breach, Incident Response

Cyberattack compromises Unicoin’s G-Suite account

Unicoin, a cryptocurrency firm backed by the Unicorn Hunters show, had its Google G-Suite account compromised on Aug. 9, preventing access for all its staff members for the next four days, reports The Register.

Investigation into the incident revealed that G-Suite account infiltration was accompanied by discrepancies in corporate accounts, especially among accounting department employees and contractors, and potential access to corporate managers' accounts and email messages, as well as possible identity forgery of a former contractor, said Unicoin in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While there has been no evidence suggesting cryptocurrency asset compromise, the significance of such an incident was emphasized by Advanced Cyber Defence Systems Chief Technology Officer Elliott Wilkes, who also noted lacking details of compromise from Unicoin's SEC filing. "What isn't clear from this SEC disclosure is the nature of the compromise – was an admin hit with a sophisticated and targeted spearphishing attack that led to their account being compromised... It is possible that the identity forgery they mentioned by one of their now-terminated contractors was involved in this, but until more information is disclosed, it is just speculative," Wilkes added.

