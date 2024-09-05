Cyberattack confirmed by Planned Parenthood of Montana amid RansomHub claims

U.S. reproductive healthcare services and education nonprofit Planned Parenthood had its Montana office's systems confirmed to be subjected to a cyberattack last week after the RansomHub ransomware gang took responsibility for the intrusion, which purportedly resulted in the exfiltration of 93 GB of data that would be leaked should the nonprofit branch fail to pay the demanded ransom within a week, The Register reports.

Immediate incident response protocol adoption and network section takedowns were conducted following the discovery of the intrusion on Aug. 28, according to Planned Parenthood of Montana President and CEO Martha Fuller, who declined to provide more details regarding the incident amid an ongoing investigation while acknowledging RansomHub's claims. "We are aware of the RansomHub post, and want to assure our community that we are taking this matter very seriously," Fuller added. Such a development comes after RansomHub was reported by federal agencies to have compromised at least 210 organizations since its initial appearance in February.