Cyberattack cripples Highline Public Schools operations

Washington state K-12 school district Highline Public Schools had all of its schools' operations disrupted by a cyberattack against its technology systems, BleepingComputer reports.

Such cancellation of classes, which coincides with the first day of kindergarten, has been necessary due to the importance of the impacted systems to school operations, according to Highline Public Schools officials, who noted that an investigation into the incident is underway but did not provide further details regarding the possible compromise of student or staff data. Highline Public Schools' attack disclosure comes amid persistent intrusions against the education sector, with the Toronto District School Board, which is the largest in Canada, admitting the compromise of student information following a LockBit ransomware attack in June and the widely used digital classroom management platform Mobile Guardian having data from almost 13,000 iPads and Chromebooks erased in a breach in August.