Cyberattack disclosed by Transport for London

London transportation authority Transport for London had its internal systems subjected to an ongoing cyberattack, prompting immediate action to secure such systems and customer information, according to The Register.

Investigation into the incident is still underway but there has been no indication of any customer data compromise, said TfL Chief Technology Officer Shashi Verma, who noted the agency's implementation of additional security measures. "There is currently no impact to TfL services and we are working closely with the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre to respond to the incident," Verma added. While information regarding the attack's specifics remain lacking, the incident was reported by the BBC to have involved the targeting of the TfL corporate headquarters' backroom systems, which Propel Tech co-owner and Managing Director Andrew Brown said indicated the potential severity of system vulnerabilities. "A successful breach could have led to a disruption in service — the tube alone reached 4 million journeys a day at the end of last year — that could've brought the city to a standstill this morning, not to mention data breaches on a massive scale," Brown said.