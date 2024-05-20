Cyberattack disrupts American Radio Relay League

BleepingComputer reports that operations at the American Radio Relay League have been interrupted following a cyberattack against its IT systems that impacted its email and various online services.

Included in the affected services are the Logbook of The World database, which enables the submission of electronic logs for successful contacts and confirmations among amateur radio enthusiasts that could be leveraged for operator awards, and the ARRL Learning Center, said the U.S.'s national amateur radio association in a press release.

While members' names, addresses, call signs, and other private data were included in its member database, ARRL emphasized that it did not collect Social Security numbers and credit card details.

"We are in the process of responding to a serious incident involving access to our network and headquarters-based systems," said ARRL, which has not yet provided any specifics regarding the nature of the intrusion it experienced.