Cyberattack disrupts AutoCanada’s IT systems

Major North American auto dealership firm AutoCanada had its internal IT systems affected by a cyberattack, which may lead to operational disruptions amid ongoing restoration efforts, reports BleepingComputer.

Immediate efforts have been conducted to contain and remediate the incident, which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware operation, according to AutoCanada "As the investigation is ongoing, the full scope, nature and impact of the incident, including the extent to which any customer, supplier or employee data has been accessed is not yet known," said AutoCanada. Such a development comes nearly two months after AutoCanada was disrupted by the widespread BlackSuit ransomware attack against automotive software provider CDK Global, which the company noted to affect its financial results for the second quarter. "The CDK outage disrupted operations resulting in lost sales and profits, OEM inventory grew across the industry causing higher days supply in key brands and impacting floorplan costs, and rising unemployment combined with falling GDP in a still elevated rate environment perpetuated consumer uncertainty," said AutoCanada Chair Paul Antony.