TechCrunch reports that Canadian heart monitoring technology provider CardioComm Solutions had its operations disrupted by a cyberattack against its servers. CardioComm operations are expected to be impacted for at least several days as a result of the attack, which has prompted an outage not only for its website but also for some of its products, including the handheld electrocardiogram monitor HeartCheck CardiBeat, patient ECG recording and report creation software Global Cardio 3, and Home Flex software. No additional details regarding the nature and total impact of the intrusion have been provided by CardioComm CEO Etienne Grima but the health technology vendor emphasized that there has been no evidence suggesting the compromise of its clients' health information. Data restoration and production server environment reinstatement efforts are underway, according to CardioComm, which also noted that it has already set identity theft precautions in place in the event its investigation reveals the exposure of its employees' personal data.