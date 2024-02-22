Cyberattack disrupts Change Healthcare

TechCrunch reports that major U.S. healthcare revenue and payment cycle management provider Change Healthcare had its systems targeted by a cyberattack on Feb. 20, which resulted in the loss of access across most of the prescription processor's login pages.
Impacted systems were immediately disconnected to mitigate the incident, according to Change Healthcare, which noted that its systems will be subjected to at least a day-long disruption. No further specifics regarding the intrusion were provided but several local pharmacies managed by Michigan-based health provider Scheurer Health were reported by the Huron Daily Tribune to have been unable to facilitate insurance-based prescription processing due to outages stemming from the incident. Fifteen billion healthcare transactions were touted to be managed annually by Change Healthcare, which has been merged by major health insurer UnitedHealth Group with leading health services provider Optum in 2022 to facilitate expanded access to millions of Americans' patient records.
