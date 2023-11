Major U.S. real estate and mortgage title insurance and settlement services provider Fidelity National Financial had its operations disrupted following the shutdown of certain systems as a result of a cybersecurity incident, according to TechCrunch . Title insurance-related and escrow services, as well as mortgage transactions, have been interrupted due to the cyberattack, which involved the unauthorized access of FNF systems using exfiltrated credentials, said the company in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . Investigation into the extent of the incident is still underway but an individual claiming to be working from a third party and is close to the incident noted that FNF had its networks, system, and email taken down in an effort to ensure the security of their Jacksonville-based servers. FNF was also noted by another source claiming to be from a company using FNF's services that the title insurance firm had been "all locked up" following the attack.