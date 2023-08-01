Major U.S. multinational mattress manufacturer Tempur Sealy had some of its IT systems shut down following a cyberattack that began on July 23, resulting in temporary operational disruptions, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While no information regarding the type of cyberattack has been provided, Tempur Sealy noted in its 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it immediately worked to contain the intrusion through incident response and business continuity plans. "Legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals have been engaged to advise on the matter. The Company has also notified law enforcement authorities. As of the date hereof, the Company has begun the process to bring certain of its critical IT systems back online and has resumed operations," said Tempur Sealy Chief Financial Officer Bhaskar Rao, who added that the company would quickly alert regulators in the event of a data leak.