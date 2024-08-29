Cyberattack exposes Dick’s Sporting Goods data

Leading U.S. sports equipment retail chain Dick's Sporting Goods had some sensitive data within its systems compromised following a cyberattack identified last Wednesday, according to BleepingComputer.

Additonal details regarding the exposed data were not provided but Dick's emphasized that there has been no operational impact as a result of the intrusion. "The Company's investigation of the incident remains ongoing. Based on the Company's current knowledge of the facts and circumstances related to this incident, the Company believes that this incident is not material," said Dick's in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Similarly scarce information was provided to employees, which were discouraged from discussing the incident, according to a source close to the matter, who also noted the takedown of all email systems and locking of all employee accounts amid ongoing efforts to address the attack. BleepingComputer also discovered that more than 20 of Dick's local stores across the U.S. had their phone lines impacted by the intrusion.