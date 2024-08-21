Incident Response

Cyberattack impacts Microchip operations

Major U.S. chipmaker Microchip Technology had some of its servers and operations disrupted by a cyberattack against its IT systems on Aug. 17, according to BNN Bloomberg.

Impacted systems were isolated while others were taken down immediately after the discovery of the breach, said Microchip, a U.S. defense industry chip supplier, in a regulatory filing. "The company is working diligently to bring the affected portions of its IT systems back online, restore normal business operations, and mitigate the impact of the incident," noted Microchip, which added that an investigation into the nature and extent of the incident is still underway. Such a development comes just two months after operations at Taiwanese silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers were similarly interrupted by a cyberattack. Meanwhile, Nvidia was also reported to have been impacted by a ransomware attack two years ago although the U.S. chipmaker noted no impact to its business and commercial operations.

