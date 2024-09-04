Cyberattacks against critical infrastructure escalate

Cyberattacks against critical infrastructure organizations around the world have exceeded 420 million from January 2023 to January 2024, which is 30% higher than the past year, TechRadar reports.

U.S. critical infrastructure entities were most targeted by the intrusions, with the UK, Germany, India, and Japan completing the five most hit countries, while a majority of the attacks were launched from China, Russia, and Iran, an analysis from KnowBe4 revealed.

Additional findings showed a fourfold increase in utility-targeted cyberattacks since 2020.

Such a report comes amid mounting cyberattacks against U.S. and European power grids since the Russia-Ukraine war commenced more than two years ago. Water networks across the U.S. have also faced a deluge of nation-state intrusions. "The crooks are becoming better by the day. I am worried now and I will be even more worried in the future," said E.ON CEO Leonard Birnbaum.